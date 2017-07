LONDON — Boxer Floyd Mayweather used a homophobic slur against Conor McGregor during a press conference Friday in London, the last stop on their four-city promotional tour in which they hurled profanities and crude cracks about body parts at their opponent.

Mayweather called McGregor a “punk, f****t, ho,” according to Bleacher Report.

The pair is scheduled to meet in an exhibition boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.