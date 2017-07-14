Festival celebrates Brooklyn’s unique contributions to hip hop culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival is underway.

It is the brain-child of Wes Jackson, “we want to be what TriBeCa or Sundance has done,” he explained.

The festival has grown since its founding in 2005 to become a weeklong celebration of Brooklyn’s unique contributions to hip hop culture.

“Brooklyn has always been the best in hip hop to me, from Biggie to Jay Z,” said Sickamore, Creative Director for Interscope Records. “You know we’ve always got it. We always had it.”

Jackson hopes the festival continues to grow, “we want to do more art, more graffiti, more education and more film screenings.”

PIX11 visited the festival Friday, “today is the Juice Hip Hop exhibition which is dance, art performances, and fashion to give you a quick little snapshot of the artistic side.”

“Tomorrow well have the big finale concert where it’s like an old school jam and we just tear it down.”