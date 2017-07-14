Death of 5-year-old Queens boy ruled a homicide

JAMAICA, Queens — The January death of a 5-year-old boy in Queens has been ruled a homicide, the Medical Examiner said Friday.

According to police sources, the child’s parents called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22, when their son was not breathing.

Police found Michael Guzman, 5, unconscious and unresponsive inside of the Jamaica home on Sunday afternoon.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say there is a prior history of domestic violence at the home and Administration for Children’s Services had a history at the address, but no more information has been released at the time.

The boy’s parents were questioned by police the day after the boy died, but were released the next day.

No charges have been filed as of July 14.