Arrest made in killing of 11-year-old New Jersey girl, Abbiegail ‘Abbie’ Smith

KEANSBURG, N.J. — An arrest has been made in the killing of an 11-year-old girl who was found dead less than 24 hours after she was reported missing, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Andreas Erazo has been arrested in the killing of Abbiegail Smith, also known as Abbie, the prosecutor’s office announced on Twitter Friday.

Smith was found dead at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed that day.

The girl was last seen in her apartment Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., and was realized to be missing around 8:50 p.m., according to the Keansburg Police Department.

Police have not said who reported Smith was missing.

Erazo is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Additional details on what led up to the child’s death have not yet been revealed.

Investigators from the prosecutor’s office canvassed the area Thursday evening as residents gathered to light candles and offer their condolences at a makeshift memorial.

Oscar Rodriguez, who operates a store beside the apartment complex where Smith lived, stood with his daughter as he spoke to PIX 11.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter,” Rodriguez said. “I have a few more kids. It hits home. It hits home. Nobody wants to see their child end up like that.”