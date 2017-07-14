3 males arrested in sexual assault, robbery of Queens woman leaving church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens –– Two teens and a 20-year-old were arrested Thursday in the gunpoint rape and robbery of a 50-year-old woman as she left a Queens church, the NYPD said Friday.

The suspects, 17-year-old Justin Williams, 19-year-old Julisses Ginel and 20-year-old Brandon Walker, all live in the same group home in Jamaica, Queens where police recovered two imitation guns used in the incident, police said.

There's relief at the Queens church where the victim is a member.

"I'm so happy because the lady is a child of god," Sakira Ayandejo, a fellow parishioner said.

Surveillance video shows her leaving 11 p.m. Tuesday when the four young men run toward her off camera. Police say they put a gun to her head, robbed and beat her and forced her to perform a sex act.

They're later seen casually walking away from the scene. The stunned victim walks back to the church where she asked the pastor to call 911.

"They hit her face ... [her] face was red," Pastor Kehinde Oyetunde said.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was released.

Ginel faces robbery, criminal sex act, criminal use of a fire arm and sex abuse charges, police said. Williams and Walker face the same charges in addition to a menacing charge.

The young men will meet a judge at Queens Criminal Court later Friday morning.