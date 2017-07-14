1 dead, 1 injured after being shot while sitting in car at Prospect Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — One man is dead and another injured after being shot as they sat in a car at Prospect Park early Friday morning, police say.

It happened around 3:26 a.m. at Parkside Avenue and Parade Place.

Three men were found inside of a Ford Edge. A 20-year-old passenger had a gunshot wound to his back and the 42-year-old driver had gunshot wounds to his jaw, neck and back.

A 22-year-old passenger was not injured.

EMS transported the victims to the hospitals where the 42-year-old was pronounced dead and the 20-year-old was listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.