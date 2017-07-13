Vulnerable New Yorkers brace for summer sizzler; heat advisory issued for NYC, parts of NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK –– Officials are advising at-risk New Yorkers to take the necessary precautions for the unbearably hot and humid weather expected Thursday, which has already prompted a heat advisory in the five boroughs and an air quality alert for much of the tri-state area.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday for the five boroughs, northeastern and central New Jersey for heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday evening for Mercer and Burlington counties in New Jersey for heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.

“Extreme heat is dangerous, especially for vulnerable New Yorkers,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “I urge everyone to think about their safety and the safety of others around them by checking in on family, friends, neighbors, senior citizens, and those with chronic health conditions.”

City health commissioner Dr. Mary T. Basset says older adults with chronic medical conditions are at an increased risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“The best way to help those at risk is to help them get to a cool place and make sure they drink plenty of water,” Dr. Basset said.

To help New Yorkers beat the heat, the city will open cooling centers throughout the five boroughs. Find the nearest cooling by calling 311 or visiting the NYC cooling center finder at www.nyc.gov/beattheheat.

The high heat and humidity can negatively impact older people, those with pre-existing conditions and people work outdoors, the weather service warns. Family, friends and neighbors are all encouraged to check on these individuals, and everyone is advised to drink plenty of water, use air conditioning and limit time outdoors during extreme heat.

In addition to heat, there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Relief to the extreme heat will likely come Friday as heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are possible.