Severe thunderstorm watch issued for NYC, NJ area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service has placed the New York City area under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Current forecasts show that the thunderstorms will reach the city around 6 p.m. The winds may be especially damaging and could reach more than 60 mph. The storms could also produce hail.

The storms could also generate torrential downpours, and a flash flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday.

1:25 PM Update: A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect through 10am Friday. pic.twitter.com/v65nRNsUT7 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 13, 2017

The severe thunderstorm advisory extends into Long Island, New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and southern New England.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, MA, NJ, NY until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ftxIsXNaLO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 13, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in the city until 6 p.m. due to humidity and high temperatures of more than 90 degrees, which felt as though they were in the mid to high 90s. An air quality alert is also in effect for much of the tri-state area on Thursday.

"With another round of severe weather and heat occurring throughout the state, I urge New Yorkers to stay tuned to local forecasts, and if severe weather is approaching, keep driving and outdoor activities to a minimum," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "It is important to take every precaution necessary during extreme flooding, avoid flooded roads and stay informed about any emergency instructions."

Update: Severe T-storm Watch expanded to include rest of New Jersey. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/wHPq1pcKIb — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 13, 2017

Officials are advising at-risk New Yorkers to take the necessary precautions for the hot and humid weather on Thursday.

To help New Yorkers beat the heat, the city will open cooling centers throughout the five boroughs. Find the nearest cooling by calling 311 or visiting the NYC cooling center finder at http://www.nyc.gov/beattheheat.

The strong storms should taper off during the evening, however a few showers could linger through the night.

The frontal boundary behind the storms will move through our area, bringing much cooler conditions on Friday. The moist easterly flow will keep temperatures in the 70s for much of the region.

Fortunately, the skies dry out for the weekend as high pressure slides in. Temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 80s but the humidity will be on the tolerable side.