Roofer in NJ electrocuted after ladder contacts electrical line

PENNSVILLE, N.J. — Authorities say a man installing a roof in New Jersey has been killed after a ladder came into contact with an electrical line.

Police said 54-year-old Jereome Dean, of Penns Grove, was killed in the accident around 1 p.m. Thursday in Pennsville.

A second worker was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They were on the ground near a Pennsville building at the time of the incident, NJ.com reported. Officials believe the men were attempting to move a ladder when they hit the power lines and were shocked.

Both men were found on the ground when police arrived at the scene.

The second worker, 29-year-old Travis Jackson, suffered non-life threatening injuries, NJ.com reported. He was taken to Christiana Hospital.