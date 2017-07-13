Multiple manhole fires on Upper West Side cause power outage

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Multiple manhole fires on the Upper West Side are causing power outages to several buildings Thursday evening.

The outages come on the 40th anniversary of a historical blackout that plunged all of New York City into darkness.

As of 9:15 p.m., 646 customers were without power, according to the Con Edison website.

Con Ed is making repairs and the FDNY is monitoring for high carbon monoxide levels in the buildings.

No injuries have been reported.