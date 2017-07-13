Missing 11-year-old NJ girl, Abbiegail ‘Abbie’ Smith, found dead

KEANSBURG, N.J. — An 11-year-old girl was found dead Thursday, one day after she was reported missing from her family’s New Jersey apartment, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Abbiegail Smith, also known as Abbie, was found dead at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, officials said at an afternoon news conference.

Smith, 11, was last seen in her apartment Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., and was realized to be missing around 8:50 p.m., according to the Keansburg Police Department.

Police have not said who reported Smith was missing.

Smith’s death is being investigated as a homicide, NJ.com reports.