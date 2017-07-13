Homeless-shelter caseworker sexually abuses 10-year-old boy in Queens: prosecutors

QUEENS — A homeless-shelter caseworker allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old boy and then tried to leave the country, prosecutors said.

Amin Laboriel, 37, worked at Bridge Haven Family Transitional Residence in the Bronx, court documents show. He allegedly used his position there to get the trust of a family so he could bring the boy to his Queens home for a night and sexually abuse the child.

“The defendant is accused of using his position as a caseworker at a homeless shelter to garner the trust and confidence of a family with a young boy in order to have the mother agree to allow the victim to spend the night at the defendant’s apartment where he was sexually abused,” said District Attorney Richard Brown.

Laboriel later flew to Miami and was arrested there, prosecutors said. He was at the airport with a one-way ticket to Honduras in hand at the time.

“Despite the defendant’s alleged efforts to escape justice he was apprehended and will now stand accountable for his alleged crimes,” Brown said.

Laboriel faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of endangering the welfare of a child during his arraignment. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail. Laboriel is next scheduled to appear in court on July 21.