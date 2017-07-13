Fresh Kid Ice, co-founder of hip-hop group 2 Live Crew, dead at 53

MIAMI –– 2 Live Crew co-founder Christopher Wong Won has died at the age of 53, according to former group member and manager Luther Campbell.

Campbell, also known as “Uncle Luke,” posted a tweet Thursday morning about the death of “Fresh Kid Ice.” No official word yet on how the rapping legend died.

“My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend,” he wrote.

Rapper Rick Ross was also saddened by the news of his passing.

“Dam! Just got call we lost 2 Live crew legend Fresh Kid Ice this morning! RIP,” Ross tweeted.

Fresh Kid Ice was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Brooklyn. He was in the Air Force stationed in California when he formed 2 Live Crew in 1984 with Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee. Due to their popularity in Florida, they then relocated to Miami, where the trio added Uncle Luke to the team.

The hip-hop crew’s most successful album, “As Nasty As They Wanna Be,” was the first album considered to be legally obscene because of its sexually explicit content a year after its release in 1989. The case was overturned by the Supreme Court, who established music sampling as a form of parody, falling under free use. In June, Lionsgate was reportedly partnering Temple Hill Productions to develop a story about the legal battle.

Fresh Kid Ice was the only 2 Live Crew member who appeared on all albums. He later left them to form his own label, Chinaman Records.