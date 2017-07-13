Brooklyn grandpa gets new front door after years of worrying for safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Mickey Phillips, 86, says he couldn't sleep at night for years because he was worried about the condition of the front door of his McDonough Street apartment.

"Anybody can just break in really," Phillips said. "I'm so worried."

Phillips says for years he's been trying to get the simple repair, and has received no action.

PIX11 News reached out to his landlord.

Phillips got his new door Thursday afternoon.

"Thank you for caring," Phillips said, crying. "I'm so happy."

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at monicamoralestv.