4 suspects testify over US student Bakari Henderson’s death in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Four of nine men charged in the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar on a Greek island have appeared in court for initial testimony, a day after the other five suspects were jailed pending trial on murder charges.

The four, all Serb nationals, were questioned Thursday over the July 7 death of Bakari Henderson. Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was assaulted outside a bar in Zakynthos island’s rowdy tourist area of Lagana.

A total of nine men — one Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serb origin — have been charged with intentional homicide.

The five suspects who testified Wednesday are expected to be moved from police holding cells to prison by the end of the week.

Henderson graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Arizona. His family said in a statement that he was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line.

Alyssa White, a college friend, told KVUE, “He was the guy who walked around campus and knew everyone.”

Friend Sam Hindsman told ABC News Henderson was “such a fun loving person and he’s so easygoing.”