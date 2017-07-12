Where and when to catch the last Mahattanhenge of 2017

MANHATTAN – Your last chance to snap a photo of this year’s Manhattanhenge is coming up Wednesday night and tomorrow.

During the Manhattanhenge phenomenon, the sun aligns with the borough’s grid and lights both the north and south side of every street twice every summer for two nights.

On the first night, half of the sun’s disk sits above the horizon, and the other half below. On the second night, the entire disk floats above the horizon. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the sunset is scheduled to be at 8:27 p.m. Unlike the earlier Manhattanhenge in May, chances to capture a perfect picture of tonight’s spectacle will be favorable despite a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon, according to PIX11’s weather forecast. Tomorrow night will be a similar deal with hotter temperatures.

Skygazers and people hoping to grab an Instagram shot should position themselves as far east in Manhattan as possible. The best viewing will be along 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets and at the Empire State and Chrysler buildings.