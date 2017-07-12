9/11 survivors get scars covered by tattoo artists for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK –– Sixteen years after the devastation of 9/11, the images of that day remain seared in our collective consciousness.

The scars run deep, the healing process slow. A group of famous tattoo artists is on a mission to help cover the scars of 9/11 survivors and first responders with artwork on their bodies to make a statement and remind us all to never forget.

A group of tattoo artists through an organization known as "Artists 4 Israel" –– gathered at the Apollo Theater where they performed their handiwork on a select group of 11 survivors, including Thomas Canavan, who was working for a banking institution ion the 47th floor of the North Tower when the plane hit.

He said he got to the lobby with four colleagues when the building collapsed. he was trapped below the rubble but managed to dig himself out. the others with him did not survive.

Artist zero worked for a couple of hours to create an image on Tom's arm, an image he said would help heal his personal scars.

"As much as I can see the towers in my mind, now I can see them every day in the mirror," he said.

As the artists worked through the afternoon they shared reflections of 9/11. Brian Branco was a financial services consultant who got out of the 78th floor of the South Tower just in time, with a colleague who decided to return to the office to call to his wife on the phone. He never made it out.

"Survivors guilt is painful," he said. "I often ask why did I survive."

The tattoo he placed on his leg is symbolic and patriotic –– an eagle with the sun shining to connote a new day.

Craig Dershjowitz is president of artists of Israel and organizer of the tattooing event. He said that many find comfort in the images they have painted on their bodies, images that will serve as a reminder to never forget.