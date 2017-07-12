Police take down Suffolk County door-to-door heroin delivery ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — A 35-year-old Queens man ran his heroin ring like a business, Suffolk County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Oswald Alfaro allegedly had his drug dealers deliver heroin to drug addicts door-to-door from 8 a.m. to midnight, officials said.

"He was a commodities trader, but his commodity in this case was heroin — which is only bringing death, destruction and despair to the streets of Suffolk County," said District Attorney Thomas Spota.

Alfaro was a taskmaster, Spota said. He allegedly took in $12,000 every three days.

Sixteen people were arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine. The dealers allegedly stashed their drugs at homes in Central Islip and Brentwood and used high-end vehicles to transport them.

While executing search warrants, police seized a Rolex watch worth $50,000, several cars and guns modified to fire as many as 50 rounds without reloading.

This is the 13th heroin ring bust by Suffolk County prosecutors in six years.

"With the amount of overdoses in Suffolk County at a record high, dismantling organizations like these remains paramount in our enforcement goals," said Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent Kevin Larkin.

Alfaro's lawyer released the following statement:

Oswald Alfaro and the entire Alfaro family are hard-working, family oriented people. We vigorously deny these allegations and we look forward to zealously litigating this matter at trial. We understand the serious nature of the charges filed and thus we will diligently scrutinize the evidence to determine whether the case merited a court ordered eavesdropping warrant and subsequent major trafficking indictment.