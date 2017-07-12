Police arrest 2 men in Bronx shooting that injured 4-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police arrested two men for the shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl in the Bronx Wednesday, officials said.

Multiple people were shot, including the 4-year-old girl, police said.

Police charged James Thomas, 58, with assault, officials said. They believe he is the one who shot the little girl. Officers also arrested Fredric Fielder, 33. He was also charged with assault.

The shooting happened near East 167 Street and Clay Avenue early in the afternoon and the men were arrested several hours later.

Multiple cars pulled up to that location several people argued, surveillance footage shows. A fist fight broke out and then two men pulled out guns and fired a total of 17 times.

It was chaos - people ducked for cover behind cars.

"I heard the glass pop and saw a black Mercedes taking off and I just split," said eyewitness Jesse Tompkins.

A black sedan sped away after the incident.

All of the shots came "from one side of the argument," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, police said.

"Thank god, this 4-year-old girl is going to be okay," said City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson. "They were able to extract the bullet."

Gibson rushed to the scene afterward and said she's furious.

"I am asking every resident in this community to be a part of the solution and not the problem," Gibson said. "Do not stand on the sidelines when you see our communities in destruction. Help us."

Just last weekend, three men were shot on the same corner. Area residents are sick and tired of the violence.

"I'm like, 'no, grandma can't take you out because it's not safe right now," Maria Forbes said.