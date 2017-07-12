New lighting in crime-riddled housing developments leads to drop in crime rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Let there be light and crime will drop.

That's what officials and the New York City Housing Authority are learning after they installed new, better lighting in one of the city's most crime-riddled housing developments.

"I've seen it all: the good, the bad and the ugly," said Edna Grant, 78.

For most of the last 58 years, Ms. Grant has been living in NYCHA's Ingersoll Houses. She never would have ventured out after dark, but now, with the newer, brighter LED lights just installed, the 78-year-old woman eagerly showed PIX11 the pansies she'd planted in the community garden — and, it was after 9 pm.

"It's definitely better to have this lighting," Ms. Grant added.

Brooklyn City Councilmember Laurie Cumbo fought hard to get the money for the enhanced lighting.

"Our seniors and our entire community didn't feel safe after dark until this lighting was installed," Cumbo said.

The Ingersoll Houses used to be one of 15 NYCHA developments responsible for 20 percent of all the crime in NYCHA's more than 300 complexes, so better lighting was a first step in cutting down crime.

Burglaries and grand larcenies are down in Ingersoll compared to this same period last year.

"This area used to be very dark and not safe," Gerald Nelson, NYCHA Vice President in charge of Public Safety told PIX11. " But look at that basketball court now - it is bright."

These 524 state-of-the-art new LED lights cost $5.3 million to install. Playground also have better lighting now, so adults feel more comfortable letting children play after dark.

"It is nice for the parents and the kids to have light in the playground," Sabur Ansari, who was visiting relatives at Ingersoll told PIX11.

Now that the lights are on, the next project will be installing state-of-the-art closed circuit cameras inside and outside Ingersoll's 20 buildings. That is expected to be completed by the end of the year.