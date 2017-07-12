Man convicted in murder case freed after 21 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A man convicted in a New York City murder investigation has been set free after 21 years behind bars when prosecutors decided to drop the case against him.

A Brooklyn judge dismissed Jabbar Washington's case Wednesday and he walked out of court to applause from his supporters. The 43-year-old had confessed, but recanted, in a deadly 1995 drug den robbery. Six others remain convicted.

The district attorney's office acknowledged that jurors got misleading testimony suggesting an eyewitness had identified Washington as one of the robbers. The witness had initially picked him out of a lineup but she later told a prosecutor that she was just identifying him as someone she'd seen around, not as one of the perpetrators.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the case, saying they can't retry it now.