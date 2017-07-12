Kidz Bop performs Sia’s ‘The Greatest’ on PIX11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The popular music series was first released almost 17 years ago in 2000. Now the children’s smash hit “Kidz Bop” is about to release its 35th album on July 14th for download on Amazon and iTunes.

Through the years, the albums have featured hit pop songs covered by children, and this one is no different. The 35th installment features songs like “Paris”, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “That’s What I like” among others.

These “kidz” are not just performing in studio, but they are taking their talents to Syracuse on July 14th, Atlantic City on July 15th. Coney Island on July 16, Saratoga Springs on July 21st and the PNC Bank Arts Center on August 13th.

The crew also stopped by the PIX11 studio to give us a taste of what to expect, and they talked about how they got their start at such a young age in the music business. The six new members of Kidz Bop performed Sia’s “The Greatest” a capella.

For show tickets, you can check out http://kidzbop.com/tour/.