High temperatures, scattered storms make for steamy forecast

NEW YORK — Thick air, pop-up thunderstorms and unforgiving heat is all headed to the tri-state area.

A front draped to the north and high pressure placed offshore are coming together to bring summer-like weather to the area Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers are also expected throughout.

Temperatures will reach upper 80s in the city Wednesday, and low 90s Thursday, but the high humidity will make it feel much hotter.

In Peekskill, highs will feel like 100 degrees Thursday; in Kips Bay, closer 107 degrees; and in South Amboy, a whopping 110 degrees.

So far, an excessive heat watch has been issued for southwestern New Jersey cities like Trenton and Camden, as well as Philadelphia, warning of feels-like temperatures of 100 and 105 degrees on Thursday.

A hazardous weather outlook warns of the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday, with the possibility of flash flooding, across southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

The high heat and humidity can negatively impact older people, those with pre-existing conditions and people work outdoors, the weather service warns. Family, friends and neighbors are all encouraged to check on these individuals, and everyone is advised to drink plenty of water, use air conditioning and limit time outdoors during extreme heat.

Depending on where the front settles on Friday, an onshore flow will develop, creating cooler conditions and the risk of a few showers. Temperatures, especially across coastal sections, may stay in the 70s through the day — some 20 degrees below days prior.