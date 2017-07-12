City Girl Scout troop that serves homeless girls gets $1M to expand

NEW YORK — A group of 21 homeless girls in Long Island City already had their lives changed by Girl Scout Troop 6000.

Now the city wants to spread the experience; the de Blasio administration plans to invest more than $1 million to expand the partnership between the City’s Department of Homeless Services and the Girl Scouts to an estimated 15 additional shelters. This expansion will give about 500 girls the opportunity to participate in the program’s first full year.

Girl Scouts too small to reach the podium microphone were lifted up at the Wednesday announcement at City Hall.

“I feel very lucky that I have the chance to be a part of Troop 6000,” one scout said. “It makes me feel special and proud. And I have learned the true meaning of being a sister to every Girl Scout.”

Troop 6000 launched in February. The girls earn badges and pins weekly while meeting at a Long Island City shelter.

The troop was created at a time when the city revealed that 40 percent of the 60,000 people in city shelters are children.

Anyone interested in donating to the group can visit the Girl Scouts website and choose “Girl Scouts in NYC Shelters” as the designation.