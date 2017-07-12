Brooklyn 3D print shop and volunteers changing lives hundreds of miles away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn –– Printers in Williamsburg are changing lives half a world away in Haiti, building prosthetic limbs for those in need who otherwise could never get them and a group of volunteers from New York and across the globe are making it happen.

Johnny Falla is one of the founders of LimbForge, a charitable group linking Doctors Without Borders on the front lines of some of the poorest nations with VooDoo Manufacturing aiming to bring prosthetic care to all.

“I know what it’s like to be different," Falla said. "I know what it’s like to be perceived to be different.”

19-year-old Danis lost her arm in the Haiti earthquake of 2010. Unable to work, or care for many of her daughter’s needs, she is one of those whose life has been changed by a new limb; not so much for how it functions, but for how it allows her to fit.

"It’s less about being able to pick up objects," Fall said. "People can’t participate in society. Excluded. Shunned."

For $8 to $14 you can allow people to get back in the game, in school, in church and go to the market.

Doctors in the field, even without extensive limb fitting experience, take a few measurements, use a software program developed by LimbForge engineers.

"There’s an app for that," Falla said.

The info is sent to a printer and in a few hours and for just a few dollars, the life-changing limb takes shape.

"This is our factory today, we have 160 3D printers at VooDoo manufacturing," Falla said.

VooDoo , which makes anything you can imagine in plastic, makes nothing from printing limbs and sharing technology with people in need across the globe, while being part of a resurgence in manufacturing and American jobs’ creation in the heart of Brooklyn.

"Our goal is to make these at cost to help the world," Falla said.

Part of a team doing just that changing lives by creating a helping hand.

"No matter where we come from no matter how much money we have, we all deserve dignity," Falla said.

To find out more about their mission go to LimbForge.org.