50-year-old woman sexually assaulted by three men as she was walking home from church in Jamaica

JAMAICA, Queens — A 50-year-old Brooklyn woman was sexually assaulted by three men as she walked home from church Tuesday night, police said.

She was approached from behind on Beaver Road by two men just before midnight, an NYPD spokesperson said. One of the men threatened her with a gun and demanded money.

They men took her cellphone, MetroCard, headphones and $6, but then the situation got much worse, police said. The men removed the woman’s clothing.

Three more men had approached while all of this was happening, an NYPD official said. The group of men forced the woman to perform oral sex on three of the five men.

They ran away after the woman was done, police said. No arrests have been made.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).