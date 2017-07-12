20-year-old man fatally shot outside Brooklyn grocery store

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn –– A 20-year-old man died after he was shot outside a grocery store in Brooklyn late Tuesday, police said.

Cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of Comfort Grocery on Ocean Avenue around 11:40 p.m., cops said. Arriving officers were told a man, 20, sustained multiple gunshots and was transported to a hospital, where he died. He was later identified as Justin Hackley, police said.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. A firearm was also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.