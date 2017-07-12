TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

2 women killed in crossfire of Brooklyn shootout

Posted 11:57 PM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03AM, July 13, 2017
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two women were caught in the crossfire and killed Wednesday evening after a shootout in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The shootout happened about 9:30 p.m. at a party at 740 Gates Ave. and the women who were caught in the exchange.
The victims were a 21-year-old woman shot in the head and a 29-year-old woman shot in the back.
Their names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story; check back for updates. 