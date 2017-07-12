× 2 women killed in crossfire of Brooklyn shootout

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two women were caught in the crossfire and killed Wednesday evening after a shootout in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The shootout happened about 9:30 p.m. at a party at 740 Gates Ave. and the women who were caught in the exchange.

The victims were a 21-year-old woman shot in the head and a 29-year-old woman shot in the back.

Their names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.