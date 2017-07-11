Watch live: Funeral for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia

THE BRONX — Thousands have gathered at a Bronx church Tuesday to honor and remember NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was fatally shot less than a week ago as she sat in a marked vehicle.

Mourners are at World Changers Church at 2417 Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx for the 10 a.m. service. The funeral takes place a day after Familia’s wake.

Familia’s three children are expected to speak, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Inspector Philip Rivera, the commanding officer at Precinct 46, where Familia’s was stationed when she was killed.

Familia was sitting in a marked, RV-like command post shortly after midnight last Wednesday when police say Alexander Bonds fired a single shot into the vehicle, killing the 12-year veteran of the police force.

Bonds, who investigators do not think knew Familia, was confronted by officers less than a block away and fatally shot.