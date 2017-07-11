Toddler siblings in the Bronx were both victims of homicide: source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A law enforcement source told PIX11 News Tuesday that 3-year-old Micha Gee and his 2-year-old sister Olivia were both victims of a homicide.

The source said both toddlers suffered internal injuries that were consistent with homicide.

PIX11 reported first Monday evening that an autopsy performed on Olivia showed her death was a homicide, not an asthma attack.

The autopsy on her older brother was completed Tuesday.

The children had been put to sleep Sunday night about 8:30 p.m. in their family's home on Van Cortlandt Parkway South in the Bronx.

The children's mother, a nurse, and her boyfriend were home at the time.The mother went to bed first.

Sometime after 1 a.m., the boyfriend informed the mother the children were having difficulty breathing.

The mother found Olivia unresponsive and tried to assist her son by giving him an asthma medication called Albuterol.

First responders took the little brother and sister to a hospital where they died three minutes apart.

The mother and her boyfriend were both questioned by police, and investigators from the NYPD's Crime Scene Unit were at the home early Tuesday morning.

PIX11 will be awaiting official word from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner on the children's exact causes of death.