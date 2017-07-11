Rats taking over Brooklyn grandmother’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn grandmother is a security guard by day, but it's at night when she's home that she's scared.

Sharon Sanders has spotted rats lurking inside her Sterling Place apartment many times over the last few years.

"I'm scared. I'm scared," Sanders said. "I have small grandkids and rats are taking over my living room."

Sanders three grandchildren all live with her. She's complained many times over the years about the rats.

She captured a giant sewer rat jump from her computer table to her kitchen floor on cellphone video.

"I've been making complaints with housing for two years and nothing," said Sanders. "I mean, they're big. They're taking over."

Sanders wants new cabinets, regular visits by exterminators and for the holes under her sink to be closed up.

PIX11news reached out to the New York City Housing Authority.

A spokesperson said, "This situation is unacceptable. We will do better to ensure all NYCHA residents have clean, safe homes. Staff is at the resident’s home now making extensive repairs and an exterminator will visit today.”

