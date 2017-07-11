NJ grandparents who tragically lost daughter to Lupus win $1M lottery

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey couple who tragically lost their daughter to Lupus, leaving them to raise three grandchildren, are winners of the $1M Mega Millions

Jackie and Rande from Long Branch, who have been married for nearly 17 years, have faced some difficult challenges over the years.

But their luck finally turned around on March 31, when their Mega Millions ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn, making their ticket a $1,000,000 winner.

The ticket was bought at Long Branch Convenience in Long Branch.

“They are the most deserving people in New Jersey,” said their friend Debbie, who drove them to Lottery Headquarters. “They have helped so many other people in their times of need and now it is their turn to receive this very necessary blessing.”

Jackie and Rande say they will put the money towards their immediate bills first, and use the rest to help continue to raise their grandchildren.

“I am just very grateful,” Rande said. “This will help our lives out a lot.”

Jackie had tears in her eyes when she added, “this will be the beginning of good fortune to our family.”

The winning numbers for the March 31 drawing were 17-24-27-32-58. The Mega Ball, which the couple didn’t have, was 10 and the Megaplier was 3. If Rande and Jackie had spent an extra $1 to exercise the Megaplier option, their second-prize ticket would have been worth $3 million.