MTA tests new directional floor-mats on some subway cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Step inside, please and hey, buddy move in.

Riders make the requests with varying degrees of politeness with the arrival and departure of New York City subway trains.

MTA officials confirmed the agency is testing some new floor mats on 2 trains on the C line. The yellow decals feature arrows that are meant to encourage riders to step inside. They're testing different types for durability.

Crowding can slow down train movement and dwell times inside stations.

"Step Aside" mats have been in place on some station platforms for years.

Communication and crowding are key areas being addressed by the MTA's new leadership. More trains, improved signals, and infrastructure improvements are also part of the review.

Riders wondered if people would pay attention to the mats, especially when it's crowded.