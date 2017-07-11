‘Mike from Montclair’ who NJ governor labeled as ‘bum,’ ‘communist’ speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — "I'm not a bum. I'm a decent person," said Mike Goldstein of Montclair.

Goldstein called in to WFAN sports talk radio on Monday to speak to Governor Christie. It wasn't until he heard the way the Governor was degrading other callers from New Jersey that he decided to lay it on Christie with full force.

“Governor, the next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat a** in a car and go to one that is open to all your constituents, not just you and yours," he said on the call.

A Monmouth University poll out Monday showed the Governor's approval rating is at an all-time low of just 15 percent. But that didn't stop him from firing back at his constituents on the air.

"You know Mike, I love getting calls from communists in Montclair," said Christie.

"I’m from Montclair. If that makes me a communist, then I’m a communist," said Goldstein. "Chris Christie is the consummate bully."

"I don’t care about his politics. What bothers me is... the way he treats people. Which is poorly."

The on-air argument comes after Governor Christie was photographed enjoying the sun and sand with his family at Island Beach State Park on July 4th weekend. The beach was closed to the general public for most of the holiday weekend due to a statewide government shutdown.

Governor Christie was on WFAN sports talk radio yesterday and today to reportedly audition for an anchor job. Christie's term as Governor of New Jersey ends in January of 2018.

"We're taxpayers. Who is paying for his transportation into the city? Who is paying for his secret service? Who is paying for his lunch?" questioned Goldstein.

“God bless him. I hope he's happy when done with state. Thank god done with state."