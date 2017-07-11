TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant? Baby emoji tweet sets off firestorm of theories

Posted 6:55 AM, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 07:41AM, July 11, 2017

NEW YORK — Could Nicki Minaj be pregnant?

The rapper sent out a cryptic tweet Monday evening, simply showing a baby emoji, at 9:34 p.m. local time.

It was Minaj's last tweet, and thousands of Twitter users have since responded with theories, questions, and, of course, memes.

One person even tweeted a poll asking who the father might be, raking in more than 5,000 votes in 9 hours.

As some have noted, the baby emoji could be symbolic, rather than literal.

Teasing fans with baby news isn't new to Minaj. In February, the rapper posed with a baby bump saying she, "was gonna wait to share the news but..."

#ATBIMS. 😂 y'all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj - I was gonna wait to share the news but...

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

If Minaj is with child, Instagram does not appear to be her social media outlet of choice this time around.

Two hours after the baby emoji tweet, Minaj posted a promotion for her song "Rake It Up."

