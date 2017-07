HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A homicide investigation is underway after a baby died on Long Island Tuesday morning, police in Hempstead said.

A 911 call came in early Tuesday about a baby who was not breathing.

The child, identified only as a 7-week-old girl, was found in a home on Cornell Street in Hempstead, police said. She was pronounced dead at 6 a.m.

Police said the child’s death is being probed as a homicide.