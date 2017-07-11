Airport workers strike at LaGuardia, Newark

NEW YORK — Transit in and out of New York just got more complicated.

Workers from PrimeFlight — a subcontractor for American Airlines, JetBlue and United Airlines — are on strike at LaGuardia and Newark airport.

The workers, who are not unionized, are partnering with 32BJ Service Employees International Union.

Airline workers will continue to picket Wednesday morning.

There are several open complaints against PrimeFlight with the National Labor Relations Board. The complaints allege coercive rules, refusal to furnish information and refusal to bargain.

Workers have said underpaid cabin cleaners aren’t given enough time to do proper security checks while sweeping through airplanes. PrimeFlight employees are the baggage handlers, security workers, and cabin cleaners you might not even notice while grabbing a flight.

PIX11 has reached out to PrimeFlight for a comment.

It was not immediately clear how the strike might impact flight traffic.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.