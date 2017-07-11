Downed tree in the Bronx injures woman and damages homes and cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAWN HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A four-story-tall tree fell in a Bronx neighborhood Tuesday morning, injuring a woman, damaging cars and houses, and downing power lines that many more homes in the dark, the FDNY said.

The 80-year-old tree went down around 9:45 a.m. on 238th Street near Katonah Avenue in Woodlawn Heights.

The injuries sustained by the woman are not serious, PIX11 has learned. The downed tree caused havoc on the block, downing electricity lines that cut power to dozens of homes, and damaging three cars, crushing one. The force of the fall even pushed a pickup truck backward and into another vehicle.

Some residents said they had called the Parks Department about the tree because it was leaning at more than a 45-degree angle.