Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge captures the 2017 Home Run Derby

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has won the Home Run Derby, adding that title to his burgeoning list of rookie accomplishments.

Judge beat Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins 11-10 in the final at Marlins Park on Monday night. He becomes the fourth Yankees player to win the Derby after Tino Martinez in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011.

Judge will bat third for the AL in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. The rookie leads the majors with 30 home runs this season, and is a Triple Crown contender with his .329 average and 66 RBIs so far. No one in Yankees history has ever hit more homers in a rookie season.

Judge’s display of power Monday started in batting practice, when he hit a ball off the retractable roof at the ballpark. He needed to rally to beat the Marlins’ Justin Bour in the first round 24-22, then topped the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger to reach the final.