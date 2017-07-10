Wake to honor slain NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia Monday

THE BRONX — Slain officer and mother of three, Miosotis Familia, will be honored at a wake in the Bronx Monday.

The wake for Officer Familia will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Her funeral is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Mourners will gather at World Changers Church at 2417 Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

Familia was sitting in a marked, RV-like command post shortly after midnight Wednesday when police say Alexander Bonds fired a single shot into the vehicle, killing the 12-year veteran of the police force.

Bonds, who investigators do not think knew Familia, was confronted by officers less than a block away and fatally shot.

Familia, 48, was a nurse and medical assistant before joining the NYPD, according to her profile on the career site LinkedIn.

She leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter and 12-year-old twins, a boy and girl, the NY Daily News reports.

Before the shooting, Familia worked off patrol after undergoing multiple surgeries, sources said. She was reassigned to patrol as part of the department’s Summer All Out program, in which officers formerly assigned to administrative jobs work 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., when most violent crimes take place.

The Fourth of July proved to be a calm night with little crime, but that all changed when police say Bonds assassinated Familia.

The shooting happened in the 46th Precinct, called a “war zone” by one local resident because of its high crime.

