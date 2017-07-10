Siblings, ages 2 and 3, dead in the Bronx

THE BRONX — An investigation is underway Monday after two toddlers died in the Bronx, police said.

A 911 call came in about 1:20 a.m. as the children — identified as Olivia Gee, 2, and Micha Gee, 3 — had difficulty breathing, police said.

Emergency crews arrived to find the siblings unconscious and unresponsive in their home on Van Cortlandt Park South near Gouverneur Avenue, police said.

The children were taken to a hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Additional details were not immediately available. The medical examiner will determine their cause of death.