Rob Kardashian can be charged in revenge porn case targeting ex-Blac Chyna

LOS ANGELES – Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have left nothing to the imagination when it comes to their tumultuous relationship.

An already ugly break-up between the reality stars turned downright nasty last week when Kardashian posted nude photos of his ex-fiancee on social media as part of a rant that accused her of being unfaithful.

The photos got the 30-year-old banned from Instagram and could now have him facing charges.

“In California revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong and a form of domestic abuse,” Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing Black Chyna whose real name is Angela White, told Good Morning America Monday.

Speaking out for the first time, Chyna told GMA she feels victimized by the posted photos.

“The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law,” she said.

A judge granted her a temporary restraining order Monday ordering Kardashian to stay away from her, also barring him from posting about her on social media.

“Blac Chyna is saying that she’s doing this so it doesn’t happen to anyone else sounds a little bit like a soundbite to me,” Rob Shuter of Naughtygossip.com told PIX11 News. “I think this will be settled financially and she’ll go away.”

Blac Chyna’s attorney claims Kardashian violated the revenge porn law, a law where an individual can be charged for publicly releasing unauthorized nude images of another person to cause them emotional distress.

Anyone who follows Blac Chyna on social media knows she isn’t shy about showing off her body – something her critics say will hurt the ex-stripper’s claim of feeling victimized by the posted photos.

Victim rights attorney Carrie Goldberg, Esq. who specializes in cyber privacy and sexual consent, thinks otherwise.

“She did not consent to these specific images from being distributed,” Goldberg explained. “Its like saying that somebody who’s had sex before can’t be raped. It’s a very misogynistic argument that critics are making.”

As of now, Kardashian has not been charged.

The revenge porn law, which has been implemented in 38 states, can be punishable with up to six months in prison - depending on where the crime was committed.

Despite it being proposed in Albany’s last legislative cycle, New York state has yet to get on board with the law, something Goldberg calls a disgrace.

“This crime primarily affects women and girls so there’s certainly an element of sexism in terms of Albany’s failure to prioritize this,” she said.