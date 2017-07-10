Pregnant Brooklyn mother fights for elevators to be fixed after climbing six floors for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clarissa Muniz is eight months pregnant and expecting her second daughter.

Muniz lives on the sixth floor of her building on Bedford Avenue. She says her elevator has been out of service for months with no explanation.

The expectant mother wants answers.

"I do over a hundred steps everyday. I count every step," said Muniz. "It's horrible."

Muniz says the building is six stories and there are 72 units in her building.

Management says they are working diligently on the problem.

The department of buildings says an inspection is scheduled for Wednesday.

PIX11 news will check on the status on the elevators Friday.

