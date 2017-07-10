Howard’s stories swing mortgage battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUTHERFORD, NJ — We’ve been covering Alex Dwek’s fight to help his daughter Maya Rose for more than three years now. He’s an acting coach and they live in Rutherford, NJ. Thanks to PIX11 viewers, they’ve gotten a diagnosis for the rare genetic disorder that keeps Maya from speaking and walking. They’ve found a school for her and been to several happy events. But now they’re fighting for their home.

Alex is focused on his daughter. He had an interest-only mortgage. When that expired he couldn’t afford the new rate, even though it seemed reasonable. With his personal hardship, he asked for a mortgage modification. He says his mortgage holder, OCWEN Financial Corp. told him that could only happen if he was delinquent. So Alex did what he’d never dreamed of doing, he skipped some payments. But his re-modification bid was denied.

Alex is a determined man when it comes to his daughter. And this is the only home she’s ever known. So he says he stayed on top of OCWEN, pointing out the company’s good name was involved. And Alex says he showed at least 8 people one of our previous stories.

It worked! Alex says OCWEN relented and is giving him the mortgage modification that will let him and Maya Rose stay home in Rutherford.