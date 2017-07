NEW YORK — Slurpee fans can get their hands on the slushy treat for no charge on Tuesday, when the calendar day aligns with the convenience store that shares its name.

7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on July 11 (7/11).

Visitors to 7-Eleven stores across the country can get a free, small slushy drink from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in honor of 7-Eleven Day.

The offer is good only at participating stores while supplies last, the company says. To find a 7-Eleven near you, click here.