Current, former police commissioners honor slain officer

BRONX — The current and former heads of the New York Police Department have joined members of the rank and file and neighborhood residents at a church for a wake honoring the life and memory of a police officer slain while on the job.

The line outside World Changers Church in the Bronx extended several blocks Monday as people waited to pay their respects to Officer Miosotis Familia. She was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

Tributes to the fallen officer, who dedicated 12 years of her life to the force, could be seen in nearly every corner. Blue ribbons even lined the streets in the section of the Bronx where she worked, patrolled and eventually lost her life.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill paid his respects. So did former Commissioner William Bratton. Mayor Bill de Blasio visited with the officer's family at her Bronx home where she leaves behind a 20 year old daughter and 12 year old twins.

The man who ambushed and killed her had sought psychiatric care just days earlier. He was shot dead by police soon after the attack.

Familia's funeral will be held Tuesday at the World Changers Church in the Bronx. Services will begin at 10 a.mm