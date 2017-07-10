Court grants Blac Chyna restraining order against Rob Kardashian

LOS ANGELES — A court commissioner has granted Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna a temporary restraining order against the reality television star.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order Monday pending a hearing set for Aug. 8. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at a brief hearing.

He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna’s infant baby.

Chyna sought a temporary restraining order on Monday, less than a week after Kardashian posted explicit images of her and attacked her online in posts on Instagram and Twitter. Her attorney Lisa Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying.

The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. The posts became a worldwide trending topic

Kardashian did not appear at Monday’s hearing. His lawyer Robert Shapiro apologized on his client’s behalf outside the courthouse.

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April 2016 and starred in an E! reality show about their relationship.

Their daughter, Dream, was born last November. The couple split up a month later.