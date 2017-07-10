Bronx toddler’s death ruled a homicide; foul play also suspected in death of 3-year-old brother: source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Two-year-old Olivia Gee died three minutes apart from her 3-year-old brother, Micha.

Now, a law enforcement source is telling PIX11 Monday evening that the medical examiner has ruled Olivia's death a homicide and foul play is also suspected in Micha's death.

This is a departure from initial reports that said the brother and sister may have died from asthma attacks.

The children’s mother and her boyfriend were both in the family’s Van Cortlandt Park South apartment at 1:20 a.m., when a call was made to 911 that the brother and sister were having breathing problems.

Emergency responders rushed the toddlers to a local hospital, where they died three minutes apart.

Police were suspicious, because the children were not fraternal twins, so it seemed unusual that they would die minutes apart from asthma attacks.

According to the New York Daily News, red marks were observed on their necks, from broken blood vessels, which could have come from efforts to resuscitate them — or from something more sinister.

The children’s mother and her boyfriend were both being questioned, after the Olivia and Micha died.