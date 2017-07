CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn –– A shark was spotted near a beach in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, an NYC parks spokesperson said.

The small shark came close to the shoreline in Section 1 of Coney Island Beach, but no evacuation happened, according to Crystal Howard, a spokesperson with the city agency.

#coneyisland beach water evacuated today due to shark sightings. This shark beached itself and then was helped back into water by onlookers. #nypd #fdny #shark A post shared by Scott Berliner (@scott_berliner_photos) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

#fdny #nypd Coney Island water evacuated due to shark. I have batter pictures. #coneyisland A post shared by Scott Berliner (@scott_berliner_photos) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

She said it’s a common occurrence given fishing happened off the pier.

Lifeguards notified NYPD aviation, who didn’t find any additional shark activity.