NYPD investigate sexual assault of 17-year-old girl at Chelsea hotel

Posted 10:48 AM, July 9, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:05AM, July 9, 2017

CHELSEA, Manhattan –– Police are investigating a sexual assault inside a Chelsea hotel Sunday morning, cops said.

Cops say a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside the Maritime Hotel on the morning of July 9, 2017. (Google Maps)

The victim, 17, after drinking with a man, 34, at the Maritime Hotel most of Saturday evening, allegedly woke up with him on top her in a semi-conscious state around 5:30 a.m., according to police.

The man then prevented her from leaving the room by sleeping in front of the door to deny the ability to leave, police said.

He was later arrested, but no charges have been filed at this time.