NYPD investigate sexual assault of 17-year-old girl at Chelsea hotel

CHELSEA, Manhattan –– Police are investigating a sexual assault inside a Chelsea hotel Sunday morning, cops said.

The victim, 17, after drinking with a man, 34, at the Maritime Hotel most of Saturday evening, allegedly woke up with him on top her in a semi-conscious state around 5:30 a.m., according to police.

The man then prevented her from leaving the room by sleeping in front of the door to deny the ability to leave, police said.

He was later arrested, but no charges have been filed at this time.